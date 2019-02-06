Two new faces in the IBMA office

The office of the International Bluegrass Music Association in Nashville today introduces two new staff members, bringing their total to five. Recent growth in membership and responsibilities have both allowed and required an additional member on the team, working under Executive Director Paul Schiminger.

Coming on board this week are Abby Lee Hood, taking over Communications Director duties from Kelly Kessler who left the organization after more than two years on the job, and Kaitlyn Luce, in the newly-created position of Operations Coordinator.

Hood comes in with a wealth of experience in both the music and non-profit fields, and a love for bluegrass kindled as a young girl studying the fiddle playing of the great Kenny Baker. She has handled social media and web site work for a number of Nashville firms, creating content for artists as diverse as Dolly Parton, The Zac Brown Band, and KC & Sunshine Band.

Luce brings experience in event management, along with artist management and ecommerce skills. Her new position will provide assistance for IBMA members generally, and especially with regard to the annual business conference, World of Bluegrass.

In a letter today to the membership, Shiminger welcomed them onto the team, and explained a bit of the important work they all perform.

“Our bluegrass community and the IBMA have experienced an exciting wave of growth over the past several years. There has been a huge increase in youth participation, an advancement of business conference content to serve every professional member, a highly expanded showcase platform, a heightened awareness of the important work of the IBMA Trust Fund and IBMA Foundation throughout our community, and over 200 bands performing bluegrass music in front of more than 200,000 people in Raleigh, NC each year during the IBMA’s World of Bluegrass week. Having Abby Lee and Kaitlyn join Convention Services Director, Eddie Huffman, Member Services Director, Amy Beth Hale, and me will enable your association to better serve our great music in vital new ways.”

Full details on the IBMA and the World of Bluegrass can be found online.