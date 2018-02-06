Turning Ground to Wilson Pickins

Wilson Pickins Promotions in South Carolina has announced the signing of Turning Ground, a Kentucky bluegrass band based in Salyersville. Melanie Wilson with Wilson Pickins will provide booking and publicity services for the group.

Turning Ground is based around the singing and songwriting of Nathan Arnett, assisted by Ralph Adams on guitar, Joshua Cantrell on banjo, Kayla Amburgey on bass, and Albon Clevenger on fiddle. They’ve been playing together for several years and have two albums to their  credit, but came to broader attention after winning the first annual band contest at the Outer Banks Bluegrass Festival, since renamed as Bluegrass Island.

Here’s a video of the band doing a bluegrass version of Pinmonkey’s Barbed Wire and Roses.

A new record, Old Country Store, is expected soon from Turning Ground.

