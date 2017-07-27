Turmoil & Tinfoil track debut from Billy Strings

William Apostol, aka Billy Strings, has been setting the bluegrass and acoustic world on fire this past few years with his blistering guitar playing and creative and open approach to contemporary acoustic string music.

Like many young artists, he grew a following on YouTube and working the upper midwest as a duo with mandolinist Don Julin. Now touring with Whiskey Shivers, the Michigan native now residing in Nashville has earned his reputation as a flattop guitar slinger. He’s earned plaudits from the best in the biz, has appeared on stage with masters like Bryan Sutton, and already is endorsed by Thompson Guitars.

Billy is carrying on a family legacy, as a fourth-generation musician. Though much of his music pushes hard on the recognized boundaries of bluegrass, he says that the tradition is a big part of its appeal to him.

“I grew up pickin’ and singing with my Dad, and I remember falling in love with not just a specific song, but just the way that real mountain bluegrass harmony sounds. The high vocal part soars above the lead and there’s really nothing better than singing with someone and having that harmony lock into place.”

A debut Billy Strings album, Turmoil & Tinfoil, is due in September, which attempts to capture the frenetic energy of his live shows on disc. The title track has been released today as the first single, and shows that young Mr. Strings is also a formidable vocalist and songwriter.

Pre-orders for Turmoil & Tinfoil are enabled now on both CD and vinyl through PledgeMusic, where a variety of benefit options are offered at various levels of support. The album was recorded with a core band (Drew Matulich on mandolin, Billy Failing on banjo, and Brad Tucker on bass) along with guest appearances by fellow flatpick marvels Molly Tuttle and Bryan Sutton, and fiddlers Shad Cobb and John Mailander.

Delivery is expected on September 22.