Tullamore to Boston video from JigJam

Shhhh… don’t tell anyone, but it’s been rumored that the Irish enjoy their drink. If you’ve ever been to an Irish wake or wedding, you know that the toasts are frequent and sincere, and that their fondness for their own Irish whiskey is profound.

JigJam demonstrates this proudly in their latest music video for a new single, Tullamore To Boston. They’re an Irish band that combine Celtic folk music with bluegrass, creating a sound they call iGrass, mixing Irish and bluegrass music together.

The song is one they’ve written about the local sprits made in their home town, called Tullamore Dew. It’s a triple-distilled whiskey made there since 1829, one of the most popular in Ireland and all around the world.

The boys are Jamie McKeogh on guitar, Daithí Melia on banjo, Cathal Guinan on fiddle, and Gavin Strappe on mandolin.

You an learn more about JigJam online.