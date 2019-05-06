True Grass Again – Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road

Carolina Road’s devotion to carrying on bluegrass tradition in the purest and most authentic way has been a hallmark of band’s ongoing efforts since the beginning. With True Grass Again, the band maintains that mantra, and does so in a most emphatic manner.

“I long for those ol’ fiddles, guitar and mandolin

A banjo, a dobro, and and an old bass walkin’ in

Now they’re tearin’ down tradition, it feels just like a sin

Why can’t bluegrass be true grass again.”

Of course it takes more than merely stating a case to prove their prowess, and as a result, with every track that follows, Jordan and her compatriots demonstrate that they possess the effusive energy, high harmonies, instrumental dexterity, skill and savvy that provides the very essence of their timeless technique. That, of course, has been borne out repeatedly through the multiple awards and consistent chart appearances garnered over the span of the past several years. Not surprisingly, those accomplishments include their ranking in the upper realms of the Bluegrass Today listings as well.

Suffice it to say that this particular set of songs ought to help further their fortunes, and certainly, there’s no shortage of reasons why. I Don’t Want To Lose you, Run Little Fox, Preaching PrayingSinging, and Little Country Home each offer paeans to the down-home designs and sweet yet simple sentiment that makes the ideal essence of the music’s traditional tapestry. However, if there’s still any mistaking their purest intents, Pickin’ Rock Out of the Bluegrass could also be singled out as more cause for their claim that today’s music need not be compromised as part of any effort to reach a wider audience.

While there’s meaning in that message, in fact there’s no reason to delve any deeper. The sound says it all. Jordan and company are true purveyors of an honest sound, and here again, they manage to set a high bar that other outfits can look up to. True Grass Again is one of those albums that sets a standard as far as credence and commitment, and clearly there’s no more admirable additive than that.