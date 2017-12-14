Triple mando Jingle Bells from the KY School of Bluegrass & Traditional Music

Last week during the semester-end concert at the Kentucky School of Bluegrass & Traditional Music, Bobby Osborne appeared with staff instructor Scott Napier and student Lauren Price presented a triple mandolin version of Jingle Bells, done bluegrass style. The school is located on the campus of Hazard Community and Technical College in Hyden, KY.

The Fall and Winter 2017 Ensemble Showcase featured all of the students in the bluegrass program, picking and singing along with their instructors. The School is administered by Dean Osborne, Bobby’s banjo playing son, and they offer a 2 year degree in Bluegrass and Traditional Music in a Performing Arts School setting.

Here’s their version of Jingle Bells.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;﻿&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

You can find out more about HCTC online.