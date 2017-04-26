Trey Hensley endorses Thompson Guitars

Trey Hensley, one half of the power pickin’ duo, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, has signed on as the latest endorser of Preston Thompson guitars.

While the two were out in Oregon for the Sisters Folk Festival Winter Concert series, Trey swung by the shop and played several different models. In the end he selected a Dreadnaught Mahogany model, which he picked up at Wintergrass in February.

After playing it for a few weeks, this one seems to already be one of his favorites.

“My Thompson D-MA spoke to me immediately. It was like I had played it my entire life. It’s an old friend that I just met. It is one of the finest instruments I’ve ever had the pleasure of playing. I’m honored to use it! It is one of my first picks when I am on the road or in the studio! On top of making incredible instruments, Preston and company are awesome folks! I’m proud to be a part of the family. Preston Thompson guitars rule!”

The Thompson folks shot this video when they first delivered the guitar.

You can find more information about the various Thompson guitars online. Trey’s D-MA sells for $4875 with no custom options.