Trailblazers win 2018 SPBGMA band contest

Posted on by John Lawless

First place in the 2018 SPBGMA International Band Championship has been awarded to The Trailblazers, a young group from Wilkesboro, NC. They were presented with a check for $4,000.

Its members include brothers Daniel Thrailkill on guitar and Will Thrailkill on bass, with Jonah Horton on mandolin, Alex Edwards on banjo, and Ivy Phillips on fiddle. More information about the band can be found online.

The second place award went to Dead End Road ($2,000), with third going to Turkey Creek ($1,000).

A full list of winners follows:

  1. The Trailblazers
  2. Dead End Road
  3. Turkey Creek
  4. The Petersons
  5. The Baker Family
  6. That Dalton Gang
  7. Bluegrass One
  8. Barefoot Nellie and Company
  9. Dixie Jubilee
  10. Sabine River Band
Mashtag, 2017 SPBGMA International Band Champions

Also this afternoon, 2017 winners Mashtag were given plaques for their achievement last year. The band consists of Zion Napier on mandolin, Maddie Denton on fiddle, Wyatt Harman on bass, Zach Top on guitar, and Jared Lindsay on banjo.

 

