Trailblazers win 2018 SPBGMA band contest

First place in the 2018 SPBGMA International Band Championship has been awarded to The Trailblazers, a young group from Wilkesboro, NC. They were presented with a check for $4,000.

Its members include brothers Daniel Thrailkill on guitar and Will Thrailkill on bass, with Jonah Horton on mandolin, Alex Edwards on banjo, and Ivy Phillips on fiddle. More information about the band can be found online.

The second place award went to Dead End Road ($2,000), with third going to Turkey Creek ($1,000).

A full list of winners follows: