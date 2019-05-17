Track Premiere: Your Memory Wins Again from Lonesome River Band

To celebrate next week’s release of their new album on Mountain Home Music, Lonesome River Band has agreed to share one of the tracks from the record with our readers.

It’s their remake of a song that banjo man and band leader Sammy Shelor has been thinking about recording for more than 30 years.

“Your Memory Wins Again is a song I first heard in the ’80s by Skip Ewing. Skip was one of my favorite guitar players and singers in the 1980s and had several hit songs over the years. This was just one of the uptempo things that has always stuck with me from hearing it years ago, and I always thought it would make a great bluegrass song. We finally had the opportunity to do it on this album.”

The track has that trademark LRB groove, sung by mandolinist Jesse Smathers, given a bit of a country feel by added percussion.

The full project, Outside Looking In, is set for release next Friday, May 24. Pre-orders are widely available at your favorite download sites, and on CD from the band’s web site.