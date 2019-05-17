Surgical recuperation requires Sam Bush to cancel dates

Sam Bush underwent a bowel resection this past Tuesday, and has been a bit slow to recover from the surgery. He is said to be doing well, and that the surgery was successful, but he will need to remain hospitalized for a few more days before being released.

In addition, his doctors have insisted that he rest for the next three weeks, so Sam has had to cancel his upcoming performances at Roosterwalk, DelFest, John Hartford Memorial Festival, and the Kerrville Folk Festival.

His wife, Lynn, says that he hates to cancel dates, but in this case, he really has no choice. She also says that Sam asks all his friends and fans to support these fine festivals even without his presence.

Surgery was indicated after Bush experienced sudden, severe abdominal pain on Sunday while preparing for a show in St Louis. He was rushed to the hospital then, where he will remain a few more days.

He may be as animated as ever on stage, but at 67 years of age, sometimes your body lets you down.

Let’s all send prayers and well wishes for a complete recovery. Get well soon, Sam!