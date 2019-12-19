Track Premiere: Wine and Weed and You from Thunder and Rain

Denver’s Thunder and Rain has released a second single from their upcoming Passing in the Night project, expected early in 2020. We are delighted to premiere it here today.

Wine and Weed and You, which we initially thought might be a Lowell George tribute reference, fits perfectly within the sort of urban, pop-grass vibe the band has developed this past six years. Like most of their material, the new single was written by guitarist and vocalist Erinn Peet-Lukes, who says it is about using intoxicants – and people – to hide from distress.

“Wine and Weed and You acknowledges the way we numb ourselves with vices in order to not confront the source of our pain. After I wrote the first verse and chorus, I got together with a talented friend of mine who loves pop music. He helped me come up with the hook that the dobro and mandolin play together. I’m usually full of words, but this song is lyrically sparse and lets the instruments and rhythmic feel express the mood.”

Thunder and Rain consists of Ian Haegele on bass, Allen Cooke on reso-guitar, Dylan McCarthy on mandolin, and Peet-Lukes on guitar. Chris Herbst on reso and fiddler Natalie Padilla guest on the new record.

The single officially drops tomorrow (December 20), when it will be available wherever you stream or download music online. Passing in the Night is set for a January 3 release.