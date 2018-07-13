Track Premiere – Who You Want Me To Be from Chris Jones

We have a busy Friday in store, with new music to share from three popular bluegrass artists.

First up is Chris Jones & The Night Drivers with a new single, Who You Want Me To Be, written by Jones and his new banjo player, Gina Clowes.

It’s a contemplative song, very much in the Chris Jones tradition, and he tells us that this one came as the silver lining to a very frustrating situation.

“This is the first song I’ve ever co-written with bandmate Gina Clowes. It’s a testament to the upside of severe weather and cancelled shows! We started writing it while we were over in Ireland, and a massive winter storm disrupted our tour and gave us some extra down time. It’s a song about relationship struggle, and being asked to change so much as to no longer be yourself. It features a repeating line in the chorus, which is rarely heard in bluegrass music these days.”

Gina says that writing it not only helped her pass the time waiting until a flight home could be arranged, it also provided a nice emotional release.

“The soft spot it hit was one of exhaustion; the endless efforts and endless defeat that most of us can relate to from some point in our lives or another. It was healing to me personally to write it out, play it, and let it go.”