Track Premiere: When Charlie Dreams from Branded Bluegrass

Branded Bluegrass has released a new single to bluegrass radio in advance of its independent retail release in mid-February.

True to the central Indiana band’s name, the song carries a cowboy theme. When Charlie Dreams is a true story written by David Stewart and Brice Long about a real-life cowpoke, a rough-and-tumble steer wrangler and rodeo writer known to Stewart.

Guitarist and lead singer Larry Norfleet says that the song is a natural for the band.

“When Charlie Dreams is an emotion al tribute song, a true story of a man loved by his community and family. When it was brought to us by the songwriter, Davide Stewart, we knew we had to cut it. We hope you enjoy this journey with ‘Charlie.'”

Larry is joined by Tristen Norfleet on mandolin, Jesse Norfleet on banjo, and Mike Martin on bass. Guest vocalist on this track is Shawn Lane, with Michael Cleveland on fiddle.

Radio programmers can get When Charlie Dreams now at AirPlay Direct. It will be available on popular download and streaming services in about two weeks.