Track Premiere: The Hole from John Bowman

In honor of this week’s World of Bluegrass convention, hosted by the International Bluegrass Music Association in Raleigh, NC, Mountain Home Music Company is released a number of new singles from their top bluegrass artists. And we are delighted to offer a Track Premiere this next few days to offer our readers a first listen here at Bluegrass Today.

First up is John Bowman, a veteran grasser whose achievements in the business are quite impressive. John has worked alongside Doyle Lawson, Alison Krauss, and The Isaacs, and been a member of The Boxcars. These days his primary focus is his ministry, but he still finds time for music as well.

His new track is one from his upcoming album, also titled The Hole, which John says offers a message of hope.

“The Hole was written by my favorite songwriter, Skip Ewing. This song will speak to those who are prone to be distracted by the lures of the world.”

The Hole (single) is available now wherever you stream or download music online. CD pre-orders can be placed at Bowman’s web site.

Radio programmers can download the track at AirPlay Direct.