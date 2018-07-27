Track Premiere: Sailboat from Cascade Crescendo

Cascade Crescendo, a jamgrass band from Portland, OR, has a new single from their upcoming Chasing the Sun album, due later this fall. They specialize in original bluegrass and Americana music with a folky edge.

The group consists of Aden Beck on mandolin, Harrison Olk on banjo, Hunter White on guitar, and Taylor Skiles on bass. A debut album, Caught In The Rain, was released in 2016 and they have been gaining popularity in the jamgrass scene in the Pacific Northwest ever since. Four tours across the US have expanded their fan base

For the single, they have chosen one called Sailboat, featuring Allie Kral of Yonder Mountain String Band on fiddle. It’s a reflective number expressing the feeling that many young adults encounter when realizing that growing up isn’t always all that it’s cracked up to be.

Sailboat is available now from the popular download and streaming sites, and to radio at AirPlay Direct.

Expect to hear more news about Chasing The Sun later this summer. You can follow the band via their web site or Facebook page.