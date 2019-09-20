Track Premiere: Return To Windy Mountain from Sideline

With the big World of Bluegrass convention set to kick off next week in Raleigh, Mountain Home Music has a special batch of new music to share with the bluegrass community. So for the next few days, we’ll have a Track Premiere to mark the occasion.

Today we with start with Sideline, who call Raleigh home. Their new track is Return To Windy Mountain, a title which brings to mind the great Melvin Goins, who called his band Windy Mountain for many years. It was written by Carl Jackson and Delnora Reed, and Sideline banjo man, Steve Dilling, says that they feel privileged to debut this fine song.

“Return To Windy Mountain is a wonderful tribute to Melvin Goins, who was a 1st generation pioneer in our genre of music. I had the honor of knowing Melvin for many years before he passed, and I’m proud to do this song to honor his memory.”

Skip Cherryholmes, guitarist with the band – and Steve’s son-in-law – likewise feels the connection to the past.

“Return To Windy Mountain was such a fun, interesting song to put together. It reaches into a soulful, mountain darkness, that is also paralleled by an upbeat and bright chorus. The story and the mountain harmonies really captivate the listener. The nod to Melvin Goins and his lifetime entertainer lifestyle is a message that I definitely took to heart the first time I heard it.”

Return To Windy Mountain is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.

Sideline will be performing throughout next week at World of Bluegrass, and at the weekend’s Wide Open Bluegrass festival.