Track premiere – Ralph II Goin’ Round This World

Today a new single drops from Ralph Stanley II, his first since assuming the mantle passed by his late father as the new leader of the famed Clinch Mountain Boys. It’s a heavy load to carry, the heir of the legendary Stanley sound, but II seems up to the task.

The song is Goin’ Round This World, written by II with Alex Leach and Joe Rose, and it has the old time sound that has been synonymous with the Stanley name since the 1940s.

II is assisted by the newest iteration of The Clinch Mountain Boys, Alex Leach on banjo, John Rigsby on fiddle and mandolin, and Noah Brown on bass.

Goin’ Round This World was officially released on March 30, and can be purchased online from CD Baby or iTunes. It will also appear on II’s next album, self-titled as Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys, due to hit on May 26 during the 47th annual Dr. Ralph Stanley’s Hills Of Home Festival in Coeburn, VA.

The single is being serviced to bluegrass radio today.

Visit Ralph II online to see where he’ll be appearing this spring.