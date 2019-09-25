Track Premiere: Only Game In Town from Zoe & Cloyd

And now for our third track premiere for Mountain Home Music Company artists, in honor of World of Bluegrass this week in Raleigh.

This time it’s for Zoe & Cloyd, the powerful husband-and-wife team who focus on both traditional and original Appalachian sounds, with a style that hovers over the line that separates bluegrass and old time music. Both are strong vocalists and instrumentalists, with assistance from a forceful ensemble of pickers experienced in both worlds.

Their next album, I Am Your Neighbor, is set to release on Friday, September 27, and a second single, Only Game In Town, is available now. It was written by John Cloyd Miller, who says that he drew on the sound of ’50s grass for his inspiration.

“Only Game In Town is a tongue and cheek number that finds this guy trying to hold on to his gal in a town with lots of competition. To me, it harkens back to a particular bluegrass sound that’s humorous, but edgy at the same time. I could hear Jimmy Martin doing this one. The guy certainly adores her, but their ‘relationship’ seems tenuous at best!”

Look for I Am Your Neighbor this Friday on Organic Records, a Mountain Home/Crossroads imprint. Preorders are available now wherever you stream or download music online, or on CD directly from Zoe & Cloyd. Radio programmers can get the single from AirPlay Direct.