Track Premiere: No Headlights from Kristy Cox

No Headlights is the title track from the next album by Kristy Cox, expected February 28 on Mountain Fever Records, released today as a single.

It’s a powerful song, written by Liz Hengber, Tammy Rogers, and Jerry Salley, which provides a promise to an abuser that if he hurts someone again, they won’t see her coming for her revenge. The song title references the way she will sneak up on him if the deed is done.

Thanks to the folks at Mountain Fever, we are offering this track preview to our readers at Bluegrass Today. If this is an issue that touches your life, you may take some comfort in Kristy’s rendition, performed with the smooth, acoustic country/bluegrass sound that she and producer Jerry Salley have made their staple.

Jason Roller plays guitar and fiddle, with Mike Bub on bass, Justin Moses on mandolin and reso-guitar, Aaron McDaris on banjo, and Tammy Rogers and Jerry Salley on harmony vocals.

No Headlights is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.