Track Premiere: Heaven’s Most Wanted List from King James Boys

Morning Glory Music has released a new single today from King James Boys, one written by Barney Rogers called Heaven’s Most Wanted List. It’s the second such from the band’s upcoming album, Living On A Promise, due in March.

The song plays with the image of the old wanted posters we recognize from the days of the old west, with the message that we are all on Heaven’s wanted list. Thanks to Morning Glory, we are able to premiere the track today for our readers.

These Boys have been singing and playing bluegrass Gospel music since 1994. Randy Spencer is on guitar and handles the lead vocal, with Jeff Dover on harmony vocal, Cole Spencer on bass, Curtis Lewis on banjo, and Will Hart on mandolin.

See what you think…

Heaven’s Most Wanted List is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.