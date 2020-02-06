Track Premiere: Get On Board from Amanda Cook

Mountain Fever Records is releasing a new single from Amanda Cook tomorrow, and have agreed to give our readers a first listen a day early.

Get On Board comes from Darrell Hayes and Vida Wakeman, and it’s one Amanda and the band have been playing for years. Taken just two clicks shy of ludicrous speed, the song uses a series of train metaphors to express the need to keep moving forward.

She is joined by her crack band: Carolyne VanLierop-Boone on banjo, George Mason on fiddle, Joshua Faul on bass, Aaron Foster on guitar, and Troy Boone on mandolin.

Cook says it is a perfect theme for the year they have in front of them.

“I’m so excited to release Get On Board! It’s a hard-driving bluegrass tune that’s really fun to play. We’re expecting a big 2020 so Get On Board is the perfect single to kick the year off for us!”

See what you think…

Get On Board will be included on Amanda’s next project for Mountain Fever, Narrowing The Gap, due for release this summer. She says it is her grassiest album to date, and she can’t wait for everyone to hear it.

Look for the single tomorrow (2/6) wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get it now from AirPlay Direct.