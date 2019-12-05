Track Premiere: Don’t Stop Lovin’ Me from Fireside Collective

Asheville, NC’s Fireside Collective is known for their habit of blending musical influences from the blues into their contemporary bluegrass music. And like many other young grass ensembles, they delight in playing it for audiences open to a variety of styles.

We hear that in their latest single from Mountain Home Music, Don’t Stop Lovin’ Me, where the banjo and reso-guitar drive the beat against a story of a man who is pleading with his love to hold on to him, despite all the reasons why she shouldn’t.

Or as singer, guitarist and songwriter, Joe Cicero, puts it…

“I love to draw from personal experiences, and from those of people I’ve known, so as to highlight the human condition. I want listeners to realize that the characters have emotions, conflicts, and flaws just like everyone else, and wherever they are in their own lives will determine their personal connection to and interpretation of Don’t Stop Lovin’ Me. That’s my favorite part of sharing my songs.”

Along with Cicero, Fireside Collective is Alex Genova on banjo, Jesse Iaquinto on mandolin, Tommy Maher on resonator guitar, and Carson White on bass. They have been on a steady upward trend since winning the MerleFest band competition in 2016, appealing to both old school grassers and the urban jamgrass enthusiasts at the same time.

According to Iaquinto, they embrace the dichotomy.

“Depending on where you come from and your experience with folk music, you may think we’re very traditional, or on the other hand, consider us a progressive act. We appreciate both ends of the spectrum and may lie on a different end on any given night.”

Don’t Stop Lovin’ Me goes into wide release tomorrow, December 6, when it will be available on all major streaming and download platforms. Radio programmers can get the track now at AirPlay Direct.