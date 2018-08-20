Track Premiere: Dandelion from The Cody Sisters

Colorado’s Cody Sisters are a fine representation of the youth movement in bluegrass and acoustic music.

Megan Cody (15), and her sister, Maddie (13) play their own original music, assisted by their dad, Steve, on bass. Both young ladies play guitar and sing, switching off on mandolin and banjo as the need arises.

They have been playing together for several years, with a second album, White On The Blue, set for release at the end of this month. To introduce the album, the girls have asked us to preview this track, Dandelion, which serves as a quasi-title track – at least as the theme for the cover art.

They tell us that the song asks the question, “When you see a dandelion, do you see a weed, or do you see the potential of a wish?” It’s a cheerful, upbeat song the the two Codys sing together in close harmony.

White On The Blue is scheduled for an August 31 release, with a special CD release party on the 25th in Lafayette, CO. Details can be found online.

You can hear more songs from the album on their web site, or their YouTube channel.