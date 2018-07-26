Track Premiere: Come See About Me

The folks at Mountain Home Music Company have agreed to let us share the title track from Come See About Me: A Benefit For The IBMA Trust Fund.

It’s a song written by Conway Twitty, produced by Doyle Lawson, and featuring members of Quicksilver along with a number of top Nashville session players, and a long list of guest vocalists.

The single, Come See About Me is the final track on the project, and was created as a We Are The World-style production, with a who’s-who of bluegrass singers in tow. Fans can have fun trying to figure out who is is singing each line.

Doyle says that he heard this one some time ago with Randy Travis and Conway singing. He explained a bit about how the tracking went down.

“My band did the bass, guitar, and fiddle tracks, and Tony Creaseman the percussion with David Johnson tracking the pedal steel. Then the next day I had all of the participants in the studio doing individual lead vocal tracks and the added the harmonies. At the end of the song there are 20 or more vocals singing into 2 boom mics.”



Featured vocalists include:

Caleb Smith

Tim Surrett

Buddy Melton

Audie McGinnis

Terry Eldredge

Donna Ulisse

Rick Stanley

Darin Aldridge

Brooke Aldridge

Steve Dilling

Skip Cherryholmes

Troy Boone

Bailey Coe

Daniel Greeson

Terry Smith

Darren Nicholson

John Bryan

Kyle Cantrell

Becky Cantrell

Chris Jones

The single is available now to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.