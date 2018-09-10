Track Premiere: Careless Heart from Meadow Mountain

To announce the release of their debut, self-titled album later this year, Colorado’s Meadow Mountain drops a first single this week which we are delighted to premiere.

If you’ve not heard the name before, it’s only because they are a relatively new entry on the bluegrass scene. They first drew national attention by winning the 2017 RockyGrass band competition in Lyons, CO. There they caught the ear of The Infamous Stringdusters, who signed them to record for their Tape Time Records label.

Since then, the young bluegrass quintet has been in the studio with ‘Dusters’ banjo man Chris Pandolfi producing, and they are excited about what they have to offer to the music world. Summers Baker is on guitar, Jack Dunlevie on mandolin, Ian Parker on fiddle, George Guthrie on banjo, and Wilson Luallen on bass.

Dunlevie shared a few words about how this first single, Careless Heart, came to be.

“I wrote this song at a little bluegrass festival in remote valley up in the mountains in Colorado. I had recently broken things off with a girl I had liked a lot (she’s a lovely person, though the song might not paint such a rosy picture), and was feeling restless. I borrowed a friend’s guitar and, a little melodramatically, walked out into the woods to write a song. I brought it to the band and they helped me flesh it out after learning to navigate all the crooked phrases and complicated chord progression.

We had been playing the song at most of our shows for about a month, when at a show in Denver the girl from the song not only was in attendance, but stood front and center for our whole set. I realized too late as the song came up on the set list, and became really nervous, but went ahead and kicked off the song. What followed was honestly one of the most profound musical experiences I’ve ever had. Her face started to change as it went on and she realized that it was about her. I sang the song in a way I don’t think I ever will again. It’s not often that we get to speak our mind to someone like that, especially in such a performative context, and though it was definitely not a very positive experience for either of us it was one of those intense moments of feeling that music is supposed to be about.”

Pandolfi agrees, and suggests that the band’s familiarity with the roots of the music makes them a fine go-between in its natural evolution.

“Careless Heart is a hard driving bluegrass song with a classic sound to the singing and playing from start to finish. They bring soul and style to a difficult genre, along with great original songwriting. Meadow Mountain has their deep connection with old school bluegrass on full display with this one.”

Look for the full album on November 2. The single for Careless Heart releases this Wednesday, September 12, at which time it will be available wherever you download or stream music online.

You can learn more of the Mountain Meadow story online.