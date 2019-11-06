Track Premiere: Can’t Get Behind from Wood Belly

Colorado’s Wood Belly is hard at work on their second album, fresh off their big win at the 2018 Telluride Bluegrass Band Competition, and a 2018 Momentum Award nomination from the IBMA.

A debut single from the record is due this Friday (November 8), and the band has agreed to share it this morning with our readers at Bluegrass Today.

It’s a new song, Can’t Get Behind, which guitarist Craig Patterson says relates a feeling universal to the human condition.

“This is a tune about the basic need for acceptance. We’ve all had a moment questioning ourselves, ‘Is it me? Or is it you?’ I relate with these struggles which can be taxing on a person’s mind. It’s sometimes challenging to arrive at acceptance before we process with our own coping mechanism. No matter how we get there, we usually come to realize we always had the answer within — but not before a little self-torment.”

In addition to Craig, Wood Belly is Chris Weist on mandolin, Chris Zink on reso-guitar, Aaron McCloskey on banjo, and Taylor Shuck on bass. They have been recording at Swingfingers Studio in Fort Collins, CO with producer Sally Van Meter and engineer Aaron Youngberg.

McCloskey says they have been a huge benefit to the group in the studio.

“We are so fortunate to have worked with Sally Van Meter and Aaron Youngberg. Sally has an amazing ear for harmonies, arrangements, and groove, just what you’d expect from a Grammy winner. She’s spent decades in the bluegrass industry as both a player and producer, and it was easy for us to trust her experienced ears. In addition to being an excellent engineer, Aaron Youngberg is very talented bluegrass musician. He’s curated an amazing collection of vintage gear and knows just how to use it to get amazing tones.”

Can’t Get Behind will be available wherever you stream and download music on Friday.

The full album, Man On The Radio, is due to hit in January 2020.