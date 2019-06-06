Track Premiere: Brandywine from Amanda Fields

Amanda Fields is an up-and-coming singer/songwriter in Nashville, making a name for herself in the city’s vibrant community of young bluegrass artists. Though she is living now in Music City, we claim her back in the Blue Ridge region of Virginia as well, where Fields learned her love of the music as a girl.

Today she has released a debut single from her next album, a fast moving track called Brandywine which we are delighted to premiere at Bluegrass Today.

Amanda tells us a bit about the song, which she wrote with Sam Torode.

“Brandywine is a special song to me. It tackles one of the heaviest aspects of life — which is death. Bluegrass has never shied away from the topic of death, and this is my exploration of it, sung from the perspective of the bereaved. As unwelcome as it is, there is nothing more life-affirming than death, and nothing more love-affirming than loss. Lyrically, I think that’s what Brandywine shows.

In genuine bluegrass nature, though, this sad story is set to the lively sounds of the banjo (Cory Walker), resophonic guitar (Rob Ickes), fiddle (Christian Ward), lead guitar (Jake Stargel), mandolin (Jarrod Walker), and bass (Dennis Crouch). I played rhythm guitar and sang on it.”

Brandywine is available now for download at iTunes. Radio programmers can get the single at AirPlay Direct.