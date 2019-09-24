Track Premiere: Airplane Ride from Gina Furtado

Mountain Home Music has released a single this week from Gina Furtado, one of the songs from her upcoming album, I Hope You Have A Good Life. The new record drops on September 27, but the single, Airplane Ride, is available now.

We’re delighted to premiere the track here, one that Gina wrote, which she says exists on two levels.

“Airplane Ride is both literal and metaphorical. Life is more journey than destination, and traveling around for music tidily illustrates that for me. This song summarizes my philosophy on how I’d like to live my life (aka, my ‘airplane ride’): appreciate and enjoy one’s own journey for what it is; acknowledge and respect that others’ are on theirs; and be kind along the way.”

Airplane Ride is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Pre-orders for I Hope You Have A Good Life can be placed from Gina’s web site.

Radio programmers can get the track from AirPlay Direct.