Track Premier: Too Late to Say Goodbye from Mickey Galyean

Mickey Galyean & Cullen’s Bridge are noted for some of the most hard-edged bluegrass as you are likely to hear anywhere and in taking their recording of a vintage Dudley Connell song Too Late to Say Goodbye as the lead single from their forthcoming Rebel Records album, Songs From The Blue Ridge, the band makes an unequivocal statement that they are a powerful force in traditional bluegrass music today.

Actually, Mickey says that there was an inauspicious start before Too Late to Say Goodbye was included on the album ….

“We were looking for one more good song to finish the project. Being a huge Johnson Mountain Boys fan that was the first place I looked. I love Dudley Connell’s singing, guitar playing and song writing. So, when I found… Too Late to Say Goodbye. I said, ‘that’s the one.’”

Too Late to Say Goodbye is available as an instant download—along with bonus track, No Candy in My Bluegrass (a Rick Pardue original) — for those who pre-order the album now on iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play.

Too Late to Say Goodbye features Mickey Galyean – guitar, lead vocals; Rick Pardue – banjo, tenor vocals; Brad Hiatt – bass, baritone vocals; and Billy Hawks – fiddle.

Songs From The Blue Ridge (REB 1866) is scheduled for release on November 16, 2018.