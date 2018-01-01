Top 30 bluegrass songs of 2017

Posted on by John Lawless

Taking a look back at our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart over 2017, we have pulled together this list of the top 30 songs of the year, based on radio play.

  ARTIST TITLE LABEL SONGWRITERS

TOTAL

1

 Terry Baucom & The Dukes of Drive Fourth And Goal John Boy & Billy Paula Breedlove, Brad Davis

5561

2

 Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers Long Gone Out West Blues Rebel Pharis Romero, Jason Romero

4444

3

 Chris Jones & The Night Drivers All The Ways I’m Gone Mountain Home Chris Jones, Jon Weisberger

4248

4

 Lonesome River Band Wrong Road Again Mountain Home Allen Reynolds

3854

5

 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver Life To My Days Mountain Home Jerry Salley, Lee Black, Devin McGlamery

3687

6

 Dailey & Vincent Gimmie All The Love You Got Dreamlined Jamie S. Dailey, Karen Staley, Darrin Vincent

3618

7

 The Grascals Sleeping With The Reaper Mountain Home Grant Williams, Becky Buller

3612

8

 Billy Droze Better With Time Rural Rhythm Billy Droze, James Ervan Parker, Ronnie Bowman

3582

9

 Bobby Osborne They Call The Wind Maria Compass Alan J. Lerner, Frederick Loewe

3321

10

 Summer Brooke & The Mountain Faith Band Umbrella Mountain Fever Dean Berner

3300

11

 Chris Jones & The Night Drivers Range Road 53 Mountain Home Chris Jones, Jon Weisberger

3287

12

 Flatt Lonesome All My Life Mountain Home Paul Harrigill, Tim Stafford

3203

13

 Jerry Salley The Night Flatt & Scruggs Played Carnegie Hall Very Jerry Records Jerry Salley, Carl Jackson

3194

14

 Terry Baucom & The Dukes of Drive Carolina Any Day John Boy & Billy Milan Miller,  Thomm Jutz

3087

15

 Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice The Mountains Are Calling Me Home Mountain Fever J.R. Satterwhite Jr.

3083

16

 Becky Buller w/Rhonda Vincent Calamity Jane Dark Shadow Tim Stafford, Becky Buller

2995

17

 Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice What Goes Around Mountain Fever Daniel Salyer

2970

18

 Chris Jones & The Night Drivers I’m A Wanderer Mountain Home Thomm Jutz, Charlie Stefl, Jon Weisberger

2964

19

 Balsam Range Blue Collar Dreams Mountain Home Aaron Bibelhauser

2955

20

 Dailey & Vincent That Feel Good Music Dreamlined Bill Anderson, Jamie Dailey, Jeffrey East

2916

21

 Shawn Camp Going Back To Bristol Mountain Fever Mac Wiseman, Peter Cooper, Thomm Jutz

2892

22

 Darin & Brooke Aldridge Mountains In Mississippi Mountain Home Lisa Shaffer, Dennis Duff, Jenee Fleenor

2869

23

 Kenny & Amanda Smith Wherefore And Why Farm Boy Records Gordon Lightfoot

2729

24

 Darin & Brooke Aldridge Someday Soon Mountain Home Ian Tyson

2701

25

 Balsam Range Eldorado Blue Mountain Home James Ellis, Milan Miller

2652

26

 Shannon Slaughter That Old County Road Elite Circuit Records Shannon Slaughter,  Rusty Hendrix

2615

27

 Darrell Webb Band Lover’s Leap Mountain Fever Darrell Webb, Amanda Webb

2582

28

 Becky Buller Speakin’ To That Mountain Dark Shadow Becky Buller, Jeff Hyde

2529

29

 Balsam Range Something ‘Bout That Suitcase Mountain Home Milan Miller, Beth Husband

2510

30

 Farm Hands Rural Route Pinecastle Daryl Mosley

2489

