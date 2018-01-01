Top 30 bluegrass songs of 2017

Taking a look back at our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart over 2017, we have pulled together this list of the top 30 songs of the year, based on radio play.
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|LABEL
|SONGWRITERS
|
TOTAL
|
1
|Terry Baucom & The Dukes of Drive
|Fourth And Goal
|John Boy & Billy
|Paula Breedlove, Brad Davis
|
5561
|
2
|Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
|Long Gone Out West Blues
|Rebel
|Pharis Romero, Jason Romero
|
4444
|
3
|Chris Jones & The Night Drivers
|All The Ways I’m Gone
|Mountain Home
|Chris Jones, Jon Weisberger
|
4248
|
4
|Lonesome River Band
|Wrong Road Again
|Mountain Home
|Allen Reynolds
|
3854
|
5
|Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
|Life To My Days
|Mountain Home
|Jerry Salley, Lee Black, Devin McGlamery
|
3687
|
6
|Dailey & Vincent
|Gimmie All The Love You Got
|Dreamlined
|Jamie S. Dailey, Karen Staley, Darrin Vincent
|
3618
|
7
|The Grascals
|Sleeping With The Reaper
|Mountain Home
|Grant Williams, Becky Buller
|
3612
|
8
|Billy Droze
|Better With Time
|Rural Rhythm
|Billy Droze, James Ervan Parker, Ronnie Bowman
|
3582
|
9
|Bobby Osborne
|They Call The Wind Maria
|Compass
|Alan J. Lerner, Frederick Loewe
|
3321
|
10
|Summer Brooke & The Mountain Faith Band
|Umbrella
|Mountain Fever
|Dean Berner
|
3300
|
11
|Chris Jones & The Night Drivers
|Range Road 53
|Mountain Home
|Chris Jones, Jon Weisberger
|
3287
|
12
|Flatt Lonesome
|All My Life
|Mountain Home
|Paul Harrigill, Tim Stafford
|
3203
|
13
|Jerry Salley
|The Night Flatt & Scruggs Played Carnegie Hall
|Very Jerry Records
|Jerry Salley, Carl Jackson
|
3194
|
14
|Terry Baucom & The Dukes of Drive
|Carolina Any Day
|John Boy & Billy
|Milan Miller, Thomm Jutz
|
3087
|
15
|Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice
|The Mountains Are Calling Me Home
|Mountain Fever
|J.R. Satterwhite Jr.
|
3083
|
16
|Becky Buller w/Rhonda Vincent
|Calamity Jane
|Dark Shadow
|Tim Stafford, Becky Buller
|
2995
|
17
|Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice
|What Goes Around
|Mountain Fever
|Daniel Salyer
|
2970
|
18
|Chris Jones & The Night Drivers
|I’m A Wanderer
|Mountain Home
|Thomm Jutz, Charlie Stefl, Jon Weisberger
|
2964
|
19
|Balsam Range
|Blue Collar Dreams
|Mountain Home
|Aaron Bibelhauser
|
2955
|
20
|Dailey & Vincent
|That Feel Good Music
|Dreamlined
|Bill Anderson, Jamie Dailey, Jeffrey East
|
2916
|
21
|Shawn Camp
|Going Back To Bristol
|Mountain Fever
|Mac Wiseman, Peter Cooper, Thomm Jutz
|
2892
|
22
|Darin & Brooke Aldridge
|Mountains In Mississippi
|Mountain Home
|Lisa Shaffer, Dennis Duff, Jenee Fleenor
|
2869
|
23
|Kenny & Amanda Smith
|Wherefore And Why
|Farm Boy Records
|Gordon Lightfoot
|
2729
|
24
|Darin & Brooke Aldridge
|Someday Soon
|Mountain Home
|Ian Tyson
|
2701
|
25
|Balsam Range
|Eldorado Blue
|Mountain Home
|James Ellis, Milan Miller
|
2652
|
26
|Shannon Slaughter
|That Old County Road
|Elite Circuit Records
|Shannon Slaughter, Rusty Hendrix
|
2615
|
27
|Darrell Webb Band
|Lover’s Leap
|Mountain Fever
|Darrell Webb, Amanda Webb
|
2582
|
28
|Becky Buller
|Speakin’ To That Mountain
|Dark Shadow
|Becky Buller, Jeff Hyde
|
2529
|
29
|Balsam Range
|Something ‘Bout That Suitcase
|Mountain Home
|Milan Miller, Beth Husband
|
2510
|
30
|Farm Hands
|Rural Route
|Pinecastle
|Daryl Mosley
|
2489