Top 30 bluegrass songs of 2017

Taking a look back at our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart over 2017, we have pulled together this list of the top 30 songs of the year, based on radio play.

ARTIST TITLE LABEL SONGWRITERS TOTAL 1 Terry Baucom & The Dukes of Drive Fourth And Goal John Boy & Billy Paula Breedlove, Brad Davis 5561 2 Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers Long Gone Out West Blues Rebel Pharis Romero, Jason Romero 4444 3 Chris Jones & The Night Drivers All The Ways I’m Gone Mountain Home Chris Jones, Jon Weisberger 4248 4 Lonesome River Band Wrong Road Again Mountain Home Allen Reynolds 3854 5 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver Life To My Days Mountain Home Jerry Salley, Lee Black, Devin McGlamery 3687 6 Dailey & Vincent Gimmie All The Love You Got Dreamlined Jamie S. Dailey, Karen Staley, Darrin Vincent 3618 7 The Grascals Sleeping With The Reaper Mountain Home Grant Williams, Becky Buller 3612 8 Billy Droze Better With Time Rural Rhythm Billy Droze, James Ervan Parker, Ronnie Bowman 3582 9 Bobby Osborne They Call The Wind Maria Compass Alan J. Lerner, Frederick Loewe 3321 10 Summer Brooke & The Mountain Faith Band Umbrella Mountain Fever Dean Berner 3300 11 Chris Jones & The Night Drivers Range Road 53 Mountain Home Chris Jones, Jon Weisberger 3287 12 Flatt Lonesome All My Life Mountain Home Paul Harrigill, Tim Stafford 3203 13 Jerry Salley The Night Flatt & Scruggs Played Carnegie Hall Very Jerry Records Jerry Salley, Carl Jackson 3194 14 Terry Baucom & The Dukes of Drive Carolina Any Day John Boy & Billy Milan Miller, Thomm Jutz 3087 15 Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice The Mountains Are Calling Me Home Mountain Fever J.R. Satterwhite Jr. 3083 16 Becky Buller w/Rhonda Vincent Calamity Jane Dark Shadow Tim Stafford, Becky Buller 2995 17 Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice What Goes Around Mountain Fever Daniel Salyer 2970 18 Chris Jones & The Night Drivers I’m A Wanderer Mountain Home Thomm Jutz, Charlie Stefl, Jon Weisberger 2964 19 Balsam Range Blue Collar Dreams Mountain Home Aaron Bibelhauser 2955 20 Dailey & Vincent That Feel Good Music Dreamlined Bill Anderson, Jamie Dailey, Jeffrey East 2916 21 Shawn Camp Going Back To Bristol Mountain Fever Mac Wiseman, Peter Cooper, Thomm Jutz 2892 22 Darin & Brooke Aldridge Mountains In Mississippi Mountain Home Lisa Shaffer, Dennis Duff, Jenee Fleenor 2869 23 Kenny & Amanda Smith Wherefore And Why Farm Boy Records Gordon Lightfoot 2729 24 Darin & Brooke Aldridge Someday Soon Mountain Home Ian Tyson 2701 25 Balsam Range Eldorado Blue Mountain Home James Ellis, Milan Miller 2652 26 Shannon Slaughter That Old County Road Elite Circuit Records Shannon Slaughter, Rusty Hendrix 2615 27 Darrell Webb Band Lover’s Leap Mountain Fever Darrell Webb, Amanda Webb 2582 28 Becky Buller Speakin’ To That Mountain Dark Shadow Becky Buller, Jeff Hyde 2529 29 Balsam Range Something ‘Bout That Suitcase Mountain Home Milan Miller, Beth Husband 2510 30 Farm Hands Rural Route Pinecastle Daryl Mosley 2489