Tony Trischka’s Bucket List

Syracuse, NY native, Tony Trischka, was recently inducted into the American Banjo Museum Hall of Fame, and told us that there is nothing bigger and better than being recognized at this level.

Though he plays many types of banjo music, Trischka said that at heart it all comes back to bluegrass and Earl Scruggs, refering to himself as a “folksy” version of Scruggs. For more than 45 years, he has led the world on a perfect and complete experience when it comes to the banjo in the roots music world.

Inspired by the Kingston Trio’s Charlie and the MTA in 1963, Tony set out to make a name for himself and follow his heart. “I knew this was it, I could make a living playing banjo.” In 1971, Trischka made his recording debut of 15 bluegrass instrumentals with Country Cooking. For his next project, release date to be determined, he envisions an all lyric-based, original album, This Favorite of Land. The songs were written inspired by the Civil War, and includes arrangements with a string quartet, and one with a 5 piece brass band, as well as more traditional styles of five string banjo.