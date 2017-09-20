2017 IBMA World of Bluegrass haiku

For some reason, some of my most popular columns have been on the subject of bluegrass haiku. It may be because of the close affinity between the Japanese and bluegrass music. So, in honor of the upcoming IBMA World of Bluegrass, and especially the reunion of legendary Japanese bluegrass band The Bluegrass 45 at this year’s Wide Open Bluegrass, I thought I should write some IBMA World of Bluegrass haiku.

To review, for those who may not have read my previous writing on the subject, or for those who were reading it while driving (i.e. a typical Nashville driver), let me summarize: the haiku is a short form of Japanese poetry, which in its traditional form contains 17 syllables divided into lines of five, seven, and five.

Its popularity is credited to two 17th century poets, Matsuo Basho and Ueshima “Hylo” Onitsura, who helped to develop and refine the haiku as a stand-alone poetry form.

Aside from its syllabic structure, the haiku also uses no punctuation or capitalization (like many high school seniors), and it traditionally contains a seasonal element or a reference to nature. I’m good with the lack of punctuation, but these IBMA WOB haiku may be a little light on the nature references, unless “barbecue” qualifies. One of the goals of the World of Bluegrass is to try to exist for five straight days as isolated from nature (and preferably from sunlight) as possible.

IBMA 2017 World of Bluegrass Haiku:

Marriott lobby

banjos in two different keys

there’s always Starbucks

I swear I know you

still need to see your lanyard

you flipped yours around

a great seminar

honestly I missed it all

up till 5:00 again

the keynote address

always gives us food for thought

barbecue parfait

in the showcase suite

sponsored by a festival

that never books us

I love the trade show

I’ll just be a few minutes

see you in five hours

you’re looking away

seeking someone more famous

and you’re my father

you look familiar

but I just can’t place the face

oh you’re in my band

Always a highlight

The IBMA Awards

producers AWOL

the songwriter’s track

which came first words or music?

just cut it will you?

a wardrobe quandary

what’s best for the red carpet

tux or pajamas?

was heading to bed

but friends were in the stairwell

singing Uncle Pen

haven’t slept in days

now I have a nasty cough

let me shake your hand