Tommy Long benefit show photos from Garner, NC

Posted on by Laura Ridge

It was a perfect day for bluegrass on Sunday in Garner, NC at the Panther Branch Community Center. Lorraine Jordan hosted a benefit show for Tommy Long, guitar player and vocalist of The Carolina Road Band. Tommy has been fighting a tough battle against throat cancer for some time, and has had to step back from traveling with the band.

Lorraine and many amazing volunteers were able to raise $9600. Raffles and cake sales, as well as chicken and BBQ dinners were sold to help raise money. There is also a GoFundMe page for anyone who would like to offer some assistance to Tommy with his medical expenses, and the loss of income during treatment.

The lineup included Garrett Newton Band, Williamson Branch, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, Eric Strickland, and The All-Star Bluegrass Band featuring Johnny Ridge, Mike Aldridge, Joe Pessolano, Gena Britt and Glen Dyer.

Jordan said that it warmed her heart to see so many people come out.

“I was so excited to find out the total raised at the Tommy Long benefit. There’s no way we could have pulled this off without all the great folks that helped out. Thanks to everyone who attended and made it a great day. Bluegrass people are the best.”

Lorraine Jordan would like to thank:

  • Royce and Janice Jordan
  • Earl & Paula Anderson
  • Amy Eason
  • Dora Carter
  • Tim & Ellen Hedrix
  • Cliff Hedrix
  • Garrett Newton
  • Paul, Glenda & Paula Sandy
  • Nancy Canady
  • Trent Clifton
  • Ami Ricci
  • Wesley Troxler
  • Staci McManus
  • Glen Dyer
  • Allen & Donna Dyer
  • Laura Lehning
  • Lorraine Jordan
  • Donny Fowler
  • Laura Ridge
  • Kevin Lamm with Parkers BBQ in Wilson, NC
  • Dan & Tanya Moore with Salt & Light Family Band
  • All of those who baked cakes, donated items and contributed to the silent auction
  • All of the promoters who offered festival tickets for the silent auction and their contributions
  • All of the band members who devoted their time

We love you, Tommy!

  • Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Kendall Sykes
  • Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Williamson Branch at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Williamson Branch at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Cadence Williamson with Williamson Branch at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Guitar raffle at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Debbie Williamson with Williamson Branch at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Williamson Branch at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Williamson Branch at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Cake raffle at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • The guest of honor at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Slaving away in the kitchen at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Slaving away in the kitchen at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Garrett Newton with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Kevin Williamson, Johnny Ridge, and Mike Aldridge at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Silent auction at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Johnny Ridge signs the raffle guitar at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Lorraine Jordan hugs a fan at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Ray Edwards, Lorraine Jordan, and Garret Newton at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Ray Edwards and Lorraine Jordan at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Ray Edwards and Johnny Ridge at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Auction at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Reading of winners at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • All Star Bluegrass Band at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • All Star Bluegrass Band at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • All Star Bluegrass Band at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • All Star Bluegrass Band at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • All Star Bluegrass Band at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • All Star Bluegrass Band at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • All Star Bluegrass Band at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • All Star Bluegrass Band at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Lorraine Jordan, Gena Britt, unknown, and Laura Ridge at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Young conehead at the Tommy Long benefit show in Garner, NC (9/10/17) - photo by Laura Tate Photography

About the Author

Laura Ridge

I am a Mebanite (grew up in Mebane, NC) and graduated from Eastern Alamance High School in 2003. I am mother to Kendall and Caden. My biggest passion is to "capture life as it happens" through my photography. I have always loved music as well, growing up around bluegrass music and attending festivals and jams with my Daddy, Johnny Ridge, and my paw paw, Curry Ridge.

