Tommy Long benefit show photos from Garner, NC

It was a perfect day for bluegrass on Sunday in Garner, NC at the Panther Branch Community Center. Lorraine Jordan hosted a benefit show for Tommy Long, guitar player and vocalist of The Carolina Road Band. Tommy has been fighting a tough battle against throat cancer for some time, and has had to step back from traveling with the band.

Lorraine and many amazing volunteers were able to raise $9600. Raffles and cake sales, as well as chicken and BBQ dinners were sold to help raise money. There is also a GoFundMe page for anyone who would like to offer some assistance to Tommy with his medical expenses, and the loss of income during treatment.

The lineup included Garrett Newton Band, Williamson Branch, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, Eric Strickland, and The All-Star Bluegrass Band featuring Johnny Ridge, Mike Aldridge, Joe Pessolano, Gena Britt and Glen Dyer.

Jordan said that it warmed her heart to see so many people come out.

“I was so excited to find out the total raised at the Tommy Long benefit. There’s no way we could have pulled this off without all the great folks that helped out. Thanks to everyone who attended and made it a great day. Bluegrass people are the best.”

Lorraine Jordan would like to thank:

Royce and Janice Jordan

Earl & Paula Anderson

Amy Eason

Dora Carter

Tim & Ellen Hedrix

Cliff Hedrix

Garrett Newton

Paul, Glenda & Paula Sandy

Nancy Canady

Trent Clifton

Ami Ricci

Wesley Troxler

Staci McManus

Glen Dyer

Allen & Donna Dyer

Laura Lehning

Lorraine Jordan

Donny Fowler

Laura Ridge

Kevin Lamm with Parkers BBQ in Wilson, NC

Dan & Tanya Moore with Salt & Light Family Band

All of those who baked cakes, donated items and contributed to the silent auction

All of the promoters who offered festival tickets for the silent auction and their contributions

All of the band members who devoted their time

We love you, Tommy!