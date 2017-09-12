Jim Mills and Henry howl at the moon

Howling at the banjo, I should say.

Here’s a light-hearted video that should bring you a smile.

Avid banjo collector and tradesman Jim Mills is in the habit of shooting a quick video whenever he gets a new instrument in the shop, mostly restored vintage banjos and conversions. This gives interested purchasers a chance to both see and hear the banjo in action.

When he sat down on September 1 with an RB-1 from the 1930s, his trusty hound Henry was sitting with him on the couch, and Jim asked if he wouldn’t voice his opinion on the new axe.

He likes it!

You can find out more about Jim and his vintage banjo business online.