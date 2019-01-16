Tom T Hall to the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Longtime bluegrass and country music songwriter Tom T Hall has been announced as a 2019 inductee into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Tom T, or simply “T” as he is known to his friends in the business, enjoyed a long and successful career in country music, with multiple hits songs under his own name, and as a songwriter of note for other artists. As a singer, he made hits with songs like The Year Clayton Delaney Died, (Old Dogs, Children and) Watermelon Wine, and I Love, all his compositions, and contributed chart-toppers like Harper Valley, P.T.A., and That’s How I Got To Memphis that made careers for others.

After retiring from active touring, he dedicated his efforts to his first love, bluegrass music, and wrote almost exclusively with his beloved wife, Miss Dixie. Together they turned out dozens of bluegrass songs, many recorded by top grass acts with help from the Halls. Though Miss Dixie passed in 2015, both she and Tom T are cherished by the bluegrass community for their enduring love and support.

He will join the other writers in this year’s class to be officially inducted during a gala celebration on June 13 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

Also selected for the honor in 2019 are John Prine, Cat Stevens, Missy Elliott, Dallas Austin, and Jack Tempchin.

Congratulations all.