Timepiece drops for Milan Miller

Milan Miller is more than just a hit bluegrass songwriter. Sure, he’s composed chart toppers like Pretty Little Girl From Galax for IIIrd Tyme Out, and What’ll I Do for Terry Baucom, but Miller is also a fine singer who rarely gets the chance to shine.

He had an album, Poison Cove, in 2013 that showcased his voice and his songs, and has a follow-up, Timepiece, set to hit in January 2018. A first single, for the title track, has just been released to bluegrass radio through AirPlay Direct, which tells the story of a gang of bumbling bank robbers who tried to take down the First National Bank in Eureka Springs, Arkansas back in 1922.

It’s a true story, written with Beth Husband, about would-be villain Charlie Price. You can get a taste of the story, and the sound, in this video tease. Terry Baucom is on banjo with Aubrey Haynie on fiddle, Darren Nicholson on mandolin, Adam Wright on bass, and Buddy Melton on harmony vocals.

Look for the full release of Timepiece as an EP early next year on the Melton & Miller label.