King James Boys to Pinecastle

Pinecastle Records has announced the signing of The King James Boys to the label. The bluegrass Gospel group from South Carolina will have a new record with Pinecastle in 2018.

The Boys are Randy Spencer on guitar, Curtis Lewis on banjo, Milom Williams on mandolin, Cole Spencer on bass, and Jeff Dover on vocals. Randy and Jeff started the group more than 20 years ago, and brought Randy’ son Cole in as soon as he was old enough to hold a bass. Milom and Curtis are the newest members of the band.

When they guys stopped in to Pinecastle’s headquarters in Piedmont, SC recently to sign the contracts, they recorded this quick four-part harmony number at the company’s Bonfire Recording studio.

The King James Boys play churches and concerts throughout the southeastern United States. You can follow their schedule online.