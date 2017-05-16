Time to apply for the 2017 IBMA Youth Stage

Do you have a young bluegrass band with at least two members 25 years of age or younger, and would like to showcase your music at the 2017 World of Bluegrass Convention in Raleigh, NC this summer, now is the time to get your application in to the International Bluegrass Music Association.

Their youth stage will be in operation outside the Raleigh Convention Center on September 29-30, and as many as ten acts will be selected to perform there as the IBMA’s Wide Open Bluegrass festival is in session across the street. The bands’ members do not need to be IBMA members to qualify for this showcase, though the organization does offer steeply discounted memberships for young grassers.

All submissions will be considered by the IBMA Youth Council, if their applications are received by June 7.

The process can be completed online. To get started, be sure to have the name, email, and role of each band member, one studio recording of the band, a hi-res band photo, a band bio, and a stage plot for live shows.

Find full details on the IBMA web site.