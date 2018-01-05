Thursday photos from Jekyll Island

The 42nd Jekyll Island New Year’s Bluegrass Festival kicked off Thursday afternoon in spite of an ice storm Wednesday and slick roads for the bands coming in. The audience was welcomed by MC Sherry Boyd and the Edgar Loudermilk Band opened the show with some of the music from their new album.

It is fitting that a Georgia band open a Georgia festival. The Crowe Brothers have long been a featured act at Jekyll. Their instantly recognizable music is always a hit with the Jekyll crowd. The Nothin’ Fancy bunch slid all the way from Virginia to the island to entertain the Jekyll faithful. Nothin’ Fancy is a crowd favorite everywhere they play. The Becky Buller Band made its first appearance at the festival. Becky and her band put on a high energy show that showcases each band member and Becky’s songwriting skills.

The Reno and Harrell Band struggled with the slippery roads, but made their way to the festival. They put on two great sets of music. They played some original music and then took us on a journey thru some of both Don Reno and Bill Harrell favorites. Dailey and Vincent closed out the day’s entertainment with their wide ranging blend of bluegrass, Gospel, and country music. Jeff Parker is not with the band this weekend due to the passing of his father. Please keep the Parker family in your prayers.

The festival runs thru Saturday with appearances by The Primitive Quartet, Feller & Hill, Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, The Gibson Brothers, The Malpass Brothers, The Gary Waldrep Band, The Little Roy and Lizzie show (Little Roy Lewis has performed at every Jekyll Island Festival), Balsam Range, Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, and more.