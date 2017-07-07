Thursday at the Norwalk Music Festival

The fifth annual Norwalk Music Festival came to life on Thursday under the steady hands of MC Earl Workman and soundman Dave Chichester. The festival is held on the fairgrounds in Norwalk, Ohio.

The first band up was Norwalk’s own Highway 57 playing strong traditional bluegrass music. One of promoter Curt Hickman’s bands, Breakline, was next. They are a trio that treats an audience to top notch swing music. Michigan’s Out of the Blue gave full measure of driving bluegrass. They play many of Michigan and Ohio bluegrass festivals, and the band features father-and-son duo Dave Conley Sr. and Jr. Dave Sr. is arguably one of Michigan’s finest guitar players.

Curt Hickman closed out the Thursday show with his bluegrass band, Harbourtown, who have been a part of the Ohio music scene for many years. The band was founded by Curt’s father, Tony Hickman. The Norwalk festival is a tribute to Tony, and makes a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Friday brings Ohio bands Harbourtown, Ottawa County, and New Outlook along with Blue Mafia and Steve Gulley and New Pinnacle. On Saturday we’ll see Vertical Limit, Caney Creek, Edgar Loudermilk, Acoustic Edge and Volume Five.