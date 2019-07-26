Thursday at the 2019 Marshall Bluegrass Festival

Thursday marked the official kickoff of the Marshall Bluegrass Festival. Early week arrivals were treated to several activities like a euchre tournament, a Texas Hold’em tournament, bingo, cornhole, and a closest to the pin chipping tournament.

The stage show is MC’d by Brad Lambert. Brad has been a part of the Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana music scene for a number of years. He brought on Michigan’s own Red, White, and Bluegrass to open the festival. The band is the brainchild of leader Sam Costelli, who has assembled a group of seasoned local musicians. Sam has become a major supporter of regional festivals. During Sam’s show we found festival promoter, Jeremie Cole, manning the popcorn machine and keeping everyone in munchies!

Larry Efaw and the Bluegrass Mountaineers were up next for their first of two days of performances. Larry has kept the old time mountain style bluegrass alive and well for many years. Festival publicist, Terri Grannis, stepped into the MC role to bring New Outlook to the Marshall stage. Husband and wife duo of Brad and Lori Lambert have created a band sound that is in high demand at many regional festivals. Then host band, Harbourtown, put on their first show of the weekend. The band was founded in 1976 by the late Tony Hickman. Son Kurt now fronts the band that honors Tony’s memory. They will perform again on Saturday.

Thursday’s show was closed out by Rick Prater and the Midnight Travelers. Rick also carries on the old mountain style of music popularized by the late Dr. Ralph Stanley.

Friday brings Crabgrass, The Wildwood Valley Boys, Kevin Prater, and Caleb Daugherty in addition to the Bluegrass Mountaineers and Rick Prater.

Saturday sees Sammy Adkins, Steve Gulley, and Sideline hit the Marshall stage.

