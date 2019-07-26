Louisa Branscomb and Gonna Love Anyway

As in a fine tapestry, Branscomb’s adept musicianship is interwoven without pretense in instrumentation and harmony and a signature lead track. Her frailing banjo adds to the raw ache of There’s No Marker on Our Grave, and her lead singing on Blackbird in the Rain echoes the album theme of rising above hardship: ‘the grass was way too tall / but we danced right through it all/ then he flew away/ but I kept dancing anyway.’ Claire Lynch’s vocal on Freight Train for a Song moves along with Louisa contributing finger picking track steady as a train’s rhythm in the distance.

Co-producer Missy Raines outlined their plan of action. “We took a designer approach to considering whose artistic style and voice we felt best matched each song.”

The outstanding cast settles out with exciting one-of-a-kind combinations from one song to the next. A few taking front seats are Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull, Dale Ann Bradley, Claire Lynch, Alison Brown, Jim Hurst, Jeanette Williams, Steve Gulley, Josh Williams, Kristin Scott Benson and Missy Raines. Both seasoned producers, Branscomb and Raines create a waterfall of magical moments for the listener in this cascade of artistic showpieces.

Steel Rails is the masterful flagship of the album, with a collection of singers such as Hull, Tuttle, and Buller – all of whom have stories about how Steel Rails influenced their careers. However the gem here is Molly Tuttle’s magical delivery of the title track, Gonna Love Anyway. Tuttle joins forces with Sierra Hull and Jim Hurst, adding the musical expertise of Missy Raines and Bryan McDowell. Resilience is the guiding theme throughout the recording, and the title cut reflects the courage of taking life as it comes, just as a train surrenders to the track. The song dropped as a single on July 12.

There are many ways to spell resilience. Branscomb spans the theme with masterful ease on songs delivered from the soul’s raw edge (Blue Moon Blues, There’s No Marker on Our Grave) all the way to exquisite songs about the delicate yet unstoppable nature of the human spirit. The CD is a stirring perspective on a theme that has inspired legions of artists, and pioneers, since the beginning of time.

A complete list of guest artists on Steel Rails includes: Tina Adair, Kristin Scott Benson, Dale Ann Bradley, Louisa Branscomb, Alison Brown, Becky Buller, Casey Campbell, Shad Cobb, Mike Compton, Charlie Cushman, Josh Day, Stuart Duncan, Jenny Lyn Gardner, Steve Gulley, Billy Hawks, Sierra Hull, Jim Hurst, Rob Ickes, Ron Inscore, Kimber Ludiker, Claire Lynch, Bryan McDowell, Russell Moore, Dave Peterson, Missy Raines, Deanie Richardson, Jake Stargel, Molly Tuttle, Jeanette Williams, Johnny Williams, Josh Williams, Celia Woodsmith.

Cowriters of songs cited above: Ain’t No Good Goodbye – Teresa Neal; Gone – Diane King; Blackbird in the Rain – Teresa Neal; Barefoot Girl – Becky Buller; Gonna Love Anyway – Jennifer Strickland.

Kicking off a series of release concerts in different areas, Branscomb will perform with Jeanette and Johnny Williams in Asheville, NC, on August 25, 5:00-7:00 p.m. Details/reservations: (602) 330-9574.

Steel Rails is available now wherever you stream or download music online, or on CD directly from the artist.