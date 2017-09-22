Thursday at the 2017 Nothin’ Fancy Festival

Thursday was a beehive of activity at Glen Maury Park in Buena Vista, Virginia as the stage show of the 17th Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival kicked off.

Circa Blue led off the show with their blend of traditional bluegrass music. They were followed by the Commonwealth Bluegrass Band, a group of well-seasoned, but by no means old, musicians. Jeff Scroggins and Colorado made a return to the festival. They received a big standing ovation at the end of their second set. Two members of Colorado are nominated for Momentum Awards at next week’s IBMA conference.

Ronnie Reno and the Reno Tradition provided the audience will a full measure of Don Reno memories. Ronnie’s brother Dale joined the band on stage during the second set. They took us further down memory lane. Nothin’ Fancy closed out the day with a number of tunes from their new album that releases today.

Friday sees the Jesse Alexander Band, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, The Little Roy and Lizzy Show, Volume Five, and festival hosts Nothin’ Fancy. Saturday brings Mark Templeton and Pocket Change, The Deer Creek Boys, Dave Adkins, Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, and Nothin’ Fancy.