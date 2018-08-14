Thumbin’ Down drops for Will Clark

Folks in upstate South Carolina are well familiar with Will Clark. The talented picker and singer has been involved in the bluegrass scene since he was a youngster, and is making his mark these days as a touring artist with The Bluegrass Outlaws.

Will also spent time with The James King Band, and Williamson Branch, and has toured with his own group, Will Clark & Rhythm Section.

Rhythm Section is also the name he has chosen for his upcoming solo project, due this fall, on which Clark is featured on mandolin and lead vocals.

A debut single is out this week, a snazzy contemporary bluegrass number called Thumbin’ Down, written by noted songwriter David Carroll. Will tracked it at Norabelle Studios in Pigeon Forge, TN with Darrell Webb at the controls. In addition to producing, Darrell played banjo and guitar, and provided the harmony vocals, with Kameron Keller on bass.

It tells the story of star-crossed lovers set to be reunited as the singer makes his way back to his beloved. A feel food song like this is a likely hit with bluegrass radio.

Thumbin’ Down is available now from all the popular download and streaming sites, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.

You can learn more about Will and his music online.