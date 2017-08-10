Thomm Jutz signs with Mountain Fever

Mountain Fever Records has announced the signing of popular Nashville songwriter and producer Thomm Jutz to the label. His debut album for them will be titled Crazy If You Let It, and is expected later this fall.

A native of Germany, he discovered country music on his parents’ television when he was just 11 years old. That began a lifelong fascination with music that saw him studying guitar at the Stuttgart Conservatory, and developing his skills as a recording engineer. He literally won the lottery in coming to the United States when he was selected for a Diversity Immigrant Visa in 2003, and made the move to Nashville.

Many people in bluegrass are familiar with Thomm’s music through songs he has written for Junior Sisk, Balsam Range, Terry Baucom, and others, but less so with his performances as a singer and guitarist. Over the past year and a half, 13 of his compositions or co-writes have appeared on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart, with 3 going to #1.

Mountain Fever President Mark Hodges got to know Jutz while working with him and Peter Cooper on their recent project with Mac Wiseman, and all of them became fast friends. Hodges says that when the chance came up to grab Thomm’s album, he leapt at the chance.

“Thomm and Peter approached me with the idea for the Mac Wiseman album, and after a very short conversation, it wasn’t hard to see that this was going to be a fantastic project. After just a little research, I discovered that both Thomm and Peter were extremely talented and very well-respected in Nashville. Our working relationship quickly morphed into a friendship, more like family really, and the thought occurred to me to continue working together if at all possible. Thomm is so very easy to work with and that’s important, but when I heard Thomm’s delivery of these incredible songs he’d written, I really wanted to sign him and start getting his music in the hands of radio.”

Hodges will release the title track from Jutz’s project to radio on August 29, one Thomm wrote with Andrea Zonn and Bill Lloyd. Music lovers who enjoy hearing a songwriter doing their own material will have much to look forward to with Crazy If You Let It.