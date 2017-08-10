Cia and Stetson at La Roche in France

Just got this note from Cia Cheryholmes who is performing in Europe now with her husband Stetson Adkisson and Songs Of The Fall. She shared a few words about their ongoing tour, along with another video shot by Richard Cifersky.

We played the amazing La Roche Bluegrass Festival surrounded by the French Alps on August 3rd. We were fortunate to have Ondra Kozak and Pavel Duda – fantastic Czech musicians – join us on stage for our evening show. From there, we spent a day traveling back to the Czech Republic where we picked up Juraj Chalabala, a great Slovak drummer, and played at the Stary Dobry Western Country music festival.

It is always incredible to us to see how music erases cultural differences and language barriers and brings people from all walks of life together to celebrate music!

Thank you to the promoters and the attendees who have made these shows so memorable and enjoyable for us!

You can see more photos from their trip on Facebook.