They Call Me Trouble, new single from Terry Baucom

Terry Baucom and his Dukes of Drive are back with a new single, They Call Me Trouble, featuring the sultry bluegrass baritone of guitarist Will Jones.

True to the Baucom style, this one is a real barnburner, written by Daniel Salyer. Or as they like to say, Rock ’em, sock ’em, Terry Baucom!

It will be included on the band’s next album, Catch Another Dream, due on September 25 on the John Boy & Billy label.

In addition to Baucom and Jones, The Dukes of Drive are Joey Lemons on mandolin and Joe Hannabach on bass.

There are no pre-sales for the single until the album is released, but radio programmers can get the track now at AirPlay Direct.