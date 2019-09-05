The Wildmans to Travianna records

Travianna Records, an imprint of Mountain Fever Records in Riner, VA, has announced the signing of their newest artists, The Wildmans, an alternative string band from nearby Floyd.

These teen sensations approach the world of traditional mountain music with a unique lens. All came up in the old time or bluegrass world, playing at conventions and contests, and developing their skills with other hot shot young pickers. The quartet has much to offer – fiery picking from Eli Wildman on mandolin and banjo prodigy Victor Furtado, plus fiery fiddle and sultry vocals from Aila Wildman. Bassist Sean Newman keeps them all in line with his solid timing.

What they don’t have, oddly enough, is a guitarist, something of an anomaly in bluegrass and old time music. But then most everything about this group is unpredictable. Their live show could go from a high speed spacegrass instrumental written within the band, to Aila belting out a torch song a la her idol, Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive. With a repertoire that also includes many old time fiddle standards and cleverly chosen covers, The Wildmans can entertain anyone with a passion for traditional music.

Victor and Eli are currently studying at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, with Aila soon to follow. But they keep summers free to perform. Here are a couple of videos from live shows this past few months.

The Wildmans are nearly finished with a debut project for Travianna, recording at the Mountain Fever studio with Aaron Ramsey and Nate Leath producing. A CD release is anticipated in early 2020, but keep an eye out for more news before the end of the year.