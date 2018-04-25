The Narrow Bridge video from Nefesh Mountain

Nefesh Mountain has released another video from their latest album, Beneath The Open Sky.

Like all their music, the video highlights the husband-and-wife team of Doni Zasloff and Eric Lindberg. She sings, and he plays banjo and guitar, and together they create an alluring harmony that combines their love for bluegrass and Appalachian music with their sincere Jewish faith and heritage.

This newest, The Narrow Bridge, also features a bevy of Nashville super pickers enlisted to assist in making the new record. Sam Bush is on mandolin, David Grier on guitar, and Jerry Douglas on Weissenborn guitar, along with Nefesh Mountain regulars Alan Grubner on fiddle, and Tim Kiah on bass.

For the video, they used footage from the recording sessions for the track, blended with gorgeous footage of the couple wandering through the mountains near Woodstock, NY this past winter, and stopping on a narrow bridge. Hats off to videographer Jeremy Hansen with Devotive Media for the overall effect.

And as is often the case, Doni sings in both English and Hebrew during this song.

Nefesh Mountain has had a successful performing career, largely appearing at synagogues and Jewish community centers all over the US, but since showcasing at the IBMA World of Bluegrass a few years ago, they have received a great deal of attention in the acoustic music world as well. Their live show is a joyous celebration, well worthy of your time.

Beneath The Open Sky is available wherever bluegrass music is sold online.