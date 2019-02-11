The Mystery of the Ralph Stanley Eagle Banjo: SOLVED

As a young man cutting his teeth on everything “Stanley”, I spent my youth at every Ralph Stanley show I could attend, trying to find every slice of information about Ralph and Carter. In the late ’80s, thanks to Larry Efaw having Ralph at almost every show he hosted, I was able to become quite close with Dr. Ralph. As my family would take vacations to the Blue Ridge Mountains frequently, dad would drop me off at Ralph’s house. Soup beans and cornbread dinners were a regular. My favorite times were riding around the hills of Southwest Virginia with Ralph in his old 4 wheel drive Chevy Luv truck.

Over the years Ralph played many different banjos, most famous is his Deluxe 5 Gibson, or style 5 as he called it, and the numerous Stanleytones he played. In 1987 while my dad and I were at Brady’s Run Park in Beaver, Pennsylvania, I bought a record from Charlie and Doris Chase, two wonderful folks who were at almost every festival with a van full of LP’s. That record was Ralph Stanley Live in Japan. The cover of the album shows Ralph playing a banjo with some strange inlay on the neck, and on the back of the album, a painting of Ralph playing a banjo with an eagle on the headstock. I was puzzled that in 1970 Ralph was not playing his style 5, as it was on almost every recording he made through the mid ’60s through the mid ’70s. It wasn’t long before I made a beeline for Ralph to find out about this strange looking banjo.

Ralph told me that he borrowed the banjo from a fellow around the DC area. While on a trip to Sweden in 1966 with Carter, he took his style 5. The airline had turned the banjo face down in the case, collapsing the bridge, so when the 1970 Japan trip was in the works he felt best to leave his trusty banjo at home and take a borrowed one. He said the eagle banjo sounded really good and was real easy to play. In the early ’90s he said he hadn’t seen the banjo in 20 years, and had no idea what ever became of it. I had thought that the banjo was long gone, never to appear again.